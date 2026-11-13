WTHR

A man in Indianapolis, Indiana, with an ironic name — and almost 100 arrests on his record — has been nabbed by police once again after inappropriate behavior in a fast-food restaurant.

Michael Law was arrested on Friday, November 5, and charged with two counts of criminal trespass and public nudity, according to court documents viewed by Globe. The arrest is simply the latest for Law, who court records show has 94 other arrests in Indiana for similar crimes.

According to WTHR, Law’s latest arrest was for an incident on October 21 in which he went into a local Shake Shack in downtown Indianapolis and allegedly began exposing himself to other customers.

WTHR

The outlet reports that police documentation from the incident showed that they reviewed security footage that allegedly showed Law exposing his genitals and “shaking it back and forth with his left hand” to customers. He was reportedly in the restaurant engaging in the behavior for 20 minutes.

The manager later told police that this was not the first time that Law had been in the restaurant doing this kind of thing. Law was somehow able to leave the scene before law enforcement showed up, but was identified by a police officer who recognized him from the video on November 5. Once the manager confirmed his identity, he was taken into custody.

He has not yet entered a public plea in the case.

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