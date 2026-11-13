Washington County Sheriff’s Office; Google Maps

A Southern Indiana man was arrested after multiple children claimed he bit them during a game of basketball in which he allegedly declared, “biting is allowed.”

Thomas Russell was booked into jail on Sunday, November 8, and charged with three counts of battery with injury to a person under the age of 14, according to court records viewed by Globe. He is currently being held on a $30,000 bond.

The arrest stems from behavior Russell, 39, allegedly exhibited while throwing a birthday party for his child at a local park. Russell reportedly rented a cabin at the park where he played basketball with some of the children, according to WHAS11. Police were alerted that the mother of a 9-year-old discovered a large bite mark on her child’s back.

While officers were trying to interview the child, they learned that the father of a 10-year-old was on his way to the park to confront Russell after finding a bite mark on his kid’s wrist. Police met the father at the park and learned that both children said they were playing basketball with Russell and other kids, and both fell at some point during the game while holding the ball. They claim Russell bit them because they wouldn’t let him take the ball.

Google Maps

After more investigation, police found another 9-year-old boy who reported that he was leg wrestling with Russell in the cabin at one point when the man punched the child in the groin. Other children who attended the party told police they witnessed Russell biting and punching other boys. Multiple child witnesses also allege that, during the basketball game, Russell declared that “biting is allowed” as a rule of their particular game.

Russell has not yet entered a plea in the case. However, when interviewed by police at the scene, he admitted to playing basketball with the kids but denied biting anyone.

He is due back in court on December 10, and a jury trial is currently scheduled for March 2, 2027.

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