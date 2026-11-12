Texas Parents Arrested After Leaving Children Home Alone So They Could Get Dinner, Go to the Bar

Parker County Sheriff’s Office; Mega

Two parents in Texas are accused of leaving their two young children home alone twice in one night so they could have dinner and go to a bar.

According to court records viewed by Globe, Breanna White and Evan White were arrested on Sunday, November 8, and were each charged with abandonment of a child with intent to return. They have both been released from jail on a $5,000 surety bond.

A press release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office states that police received a call from a concerned citizen in the early morning hours on Sunday alerting them that the two young children had been left home alone for an extended period of time.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the residence at approximately 12:02 a.m. and observed no adults at home. Breanna and Evan, both 26, arrived home just eight minutes later and allowed officers inside so they could check on the kids. Inside, police found a 3-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl had been left alone in the home while the Whites were out.

Parker County Sheriff’s Office

After questioning the couple, it was determined that they had left the children home alone at around 8 p.m. that Saturday evening to go to dinner together at a local restaurant. They returned home after their dinner, but decided to leave both kids alone again while they went out to a local bar.

“Due to the very young age of both children involved, it isn’t reasonable to believe they could fend for themselves in the absence of a parent or guardian,” the press release states. The Parker County Child Protective Services removed the children from the home and placed them in the care of other family members while it conducts an investigation.

“There is no greater responsibility than parenting a child, and it’s heartbreaking to think that parents would leave their toddlers home alone so mom and dad could go out to the bar,” wrote Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier.

The press release concludes by noting that the charges are State Jail Felonies. If found guilty, they could face between 180 days and two years in jail and be fined up to $10,000, according to the Texas State Constitution and Statutes.

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