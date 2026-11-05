South Carolina Teacher Arrested After ‘Horseplay’ With Student Results in Injury

Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept.; Google Maps

South Carolina high school teacher Marlin Roberts is behind bars after horseplaying with a student allegedly got out of hand.

Roberts, 29, was charged with third-degree assault, according to local news outlet WIS 10.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning at Spring Valley High School. Roberts, who was fired from the school after the incident, and a 15-year-old student “began to horseplay,” when the student “jokingly attempted a karate-style kick” at Roberts and fell, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

That’s when Roberts allegedly grabbed the student by the foot and began to drag him across the classroom. The unnamed student sustained a scrape as a result of being dragged, the sheriff’s department explained.

Sean Aidan / Eye Ubiquitous/Newscom/The Mega Agency

The parents of the student reported the incident to the school and an arrest was made.

“I want to make you aware of an incident involving a former employee today that resulted in an arrest. While we cannot share additional details due to the privacy of those involved, please know that we are taking this matter seriously, following district policy, and working with the appropriate district personnel,” Dr. Paul T. Dobyns, the school’s principal, wrote in the letter to parents. “We remain committed to ensuring that our school is a safe and supportive environment for all students.”

While it’s unclear whether Roberts has entered a plea, Globe can confirm Roberts’ bond was set at $1,087.50.

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