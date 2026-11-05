Alabama High School Teacher Turns Himself in to Police After Slapping Teenager at Football Game

John Mersits/Cal Sport Media/Newscom/The Mega Agency; Sean Aidan / Eye Ubiquitous/Newscom/The Mega Agency

An Alabama high school teacher reportedly turned himself in to authorities after allegedly slapping a 16-year-old at a football game.

Beau Myers, 45, was charged with third-degree assault after the incident, which apparently stemmed from an argument between the teen and the teacher’s 7-year-old son, NBC affiliate WSFA reported on Monday, November 2.

Myers, who reportedly works as culinary arts teacher at Holtville High School and is the career tech department chair, was at the Holtville vs. Orange Beach football game last week when the alleged incident took place.

Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said, per TPI Media Group, that the 7-year-old “was having words” with the teen, adding: “The 16-year-old says something back to the 7-year-old who then goes to get (Myers). Beau Myers approaches the 16-year-old and allegedly slaps him.”

Myers was booked into the Elmore County Jail, and his bond was set at $6,000, the outlet reported. He has since been released.

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The Elmore County Board of Education reportedly addressed the matter in a statement, saying they are “aware that a teacher has been arrested in connection with an incident that occurred on a school campus.”

Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis said, per TPI Media Group, “I can’t go into detail about it. The matter is currently under investigation. It also involves personnel matters.”

Myers is on paid administrative leave, according to TPI Media Group.

It is unclear if he has entered a plea.

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