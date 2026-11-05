Lindsay Clancy’s Doctors Use Her Lawyer’s Statement to Push for a Lawsuit Against Them to Be Dropped

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Healthcare providers who treated Lindsay Clancy before she allegedly killed her three children are urging a Massachusetts judge to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit brought against them by her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy.

Patrick claimed in the wrongful death lawsuit, per People, that his ex-wife, 36, was prescribed several medications in the months before their three children — Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months — were killed in January 2023.

The suit claims Lindsay was driven to kill them after she “started hearing a compelling and unrecognizable singular male voice that told her ‘this is your last chance’ and that she had to ‘take them’ with [her],” per People.

The U.S. Sun reported on Thursday, November 5, that the defendants in the suit (filed by Patrick in January 2026) asked a judge in an emergency motion to consider new information in their request for dismissal.

According to The U.S. Sun, Lindsay’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, said in an October 28 statement, “Lindsay Clancy never told any of her healthcare providers that she harbored homicidal ideation toward her children.”

He also said Lindsay didn’t agree to testify in Patrick’s civil lawsuit, saying, “Mr. Clancy’s counsel does not speak for Lindsay Clancy.”

Facebook/Lindsay Marie Clancy

In court documents obtained by The U.S. Sun, the defendants said, “This statement directly contradicts key representations made by Plaintiff’s counsel during the recent hearing, in the Amended Complaint, and in the Opposition to Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss.”

The healthcare providers have asked Judge Michael Doolin to add Reddington’s statement to the court record or reopen arguments before a decision is made on whether or not to dismiss the case.

At an October 28 hearing, per People, Patrick’s attorney Howard Cooper said he wanted the case to proceed and that he expects Lindsay would testify.

Lindsay’s high-profile murder case ended in a mistrial. On September 4, jurors said they could not reach a unanimous verdict on whether or not Lindsay was criminally responsible for her children’s deaths. Because the jury remained deadlocked, a mistrial was formally declared, meaning that the trial resulted in no verdict.

Lindsay — who is now paralyzed from the waist down following an apparent suicide attempt after allegedly strangling her children — pleaded not guilty by lack of criminal responsibility to the charges against her.

The U.S. Sun reported that Judge William Sullivan held a hearing on November 2 and scheduled a further hearing in Lindsay’s criminal case for November 16. A retrial date has not been set.

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