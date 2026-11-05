Daughter of Woman Found Dead on Recycling Facility Conveyor Belt Says ‘I Should Have Protected’ Her

Billie Douglas/Facebook; Google Maps

A woman found dead on a conveyor belt at a recycling facility on the morning of Tuesday, November 3, has been identified as 55-year-old Billie Jo Douglas of Akron, Ohio.

According to a report by CBS affiliate WOIO, deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kimble Recycling at approximately 11 a.m. for a report of a human body. According to police, Douglas’ body was found on the belt during the processing of delivered recyclables.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:19 p.m., per WOIO, and transported to the medical examiner’s office. In a statement, the office said, “The autopsy examination has been completed and the cause of death and manner of death are pending at this time.”

WOIO

Douglas’ daughter, Brooke Harris, said she received the news of her mother’s passing while at work on Tuesday, per the station. “My mom was a very good woman,” Harris told WOIO. “She cared for everybody. When her parents died, she helped everybody with that money… but she was a good mother to me.”

Harris shared that Douglas was experiencing homelessness at the time of her death. She told the station she had offered for her mother to live with her multiple times, but Douglas never did. She also explained that she’d last seen her two days before her body was found.

“I feel guilty. I feel very, very guilty because I feel like I should have protected my mother,” Harris said. “I saw her Sunday before I went to work at the bus stop… and I waved at her, and that was the last time I seen her. I should have gave her a hug, and I didn’t.”

WOIO

She told WOIO that she believes her mother might have crawled into a dumpster to sleep before it was emptied into a collection truck and transported to the facility.

“I think the trash people or recycling people should look into the dumpsters before they empty them or have the companies mandatorily put locks on them and the only person that has keys or access to them is the facility of the companies,” she argued.

A spokesperson for Kimble told WOIO they are cooperating fully with law enforcement and that at this time it is not believed Douglas died at the facility.

Read More From Globe