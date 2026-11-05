California Governor Gavin Newsom Commutes Nearly 550 Death Sentences In Massive Move

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California Governor Gavin Newsom has commuted the death sentences of every person currently on death row in the state.

In an open letter shared Thursday, November 5, the Democratic leader said he would be using his “constitutional clemency” to convert the death sentences of all 548 people on death row to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“I take this action because I firmly believe that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California’s values, undermines the foundations of our legal system, and diminishes each of us,” he wrote. “I know we cannot execute people in our imperfect legal system and remain true to our core values, first among them justice and human decency.”

As Newsom himself noted in his letter, he has long been against the death penalty, even instituting a moratorium on executions in 2019 after taking office.

“The people sentenced to death in California caused indescribable suffering to victims, their families, communities, and our state as a whole. The harm they inflicted persists across generations,” he acknowledged in his letter, noting that “many Californians feel that those who commit brutal crimes deserve to die.”

Per CBS News, California voters have voted against abolishing capital punishment in 2012 and 2016. The most recent execution, meanwhile, was back in 2006.

“I do, however, pray that this action will finally separate the memories of the victims of these crimes from the fate of those who harmed them,” Newsom continued. “We can now let these offenders die in obscurity while we forever remember and honor their victims.”

Acknowledging his decision “may surface excruciating memories for victims’ families” — and writing he respects “the views of those who strongly disagree” — Newsom said he still believes “that this is a righteous action.”

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“Some have said I should not grant clemency to people who committed the ‘worst of the worst’ crimes. I carefully considered different categories of capital crimes and offender characteristics,” he explained. “I have learned, however, from speaking with the victims harmed by these crimes, that each experiences their loss as the worst of the worst. I have concluded that attempting to distinguish among crimes and offenders for clemency would inadvertently create two classes of murder victims — those whose perpetrators deserve the death penalty and then the rest.”

For that reason, he issued the same commutation to all death row inmates.

“These offenders will die in prison but not by our hand,” he added.

As Newsom pointed out, his move does not repeal the death penalty, it simply commutes the current sentences.

“Many in our state, from all political backgrounds, have concluded that the death penalty is inconsistent with California’s legal values and public safety goals. I also acknowledge that this clemency action will anger and hurt some Californians. This will always weigh heavily on me,” he concluded. “As Governor, I alone bear responsibility for this decision and its impact, just as I alone would bear responsibility for each execution. For this reason, I am compelled to follow my conscience and, as authorized by our Constitution, take this action for the welfare of the State of California.”

The governor’s announcement comes toward the end of his term, with Democrat Xavier Becerra winning this week’s gubernatorial election to succeed him.

Newsom, meanwhile, has been floated as a possible 2028 presidential candidate.

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