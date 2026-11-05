‘The View’ Cohost Sara Haines Challenges Abdul El-Sayed Over His Response to Synagogue Attack

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Abdul El-Sayed faced some difficult questions about his past comments during an appearance on The View.

On Thursday, November 5, The View cohostSara Haines confronted the newly elected Michigan senator about his response to the March attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, near Detroit.

El-Sayed, 42, had posted a video on X on March 13 condemning the attack, but also said “hurt people hurt people, violence is a cycle” referring to the fact that the attacker, Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, had lost relatives in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon.

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On August 29, El-Sayed apologized to Michigan’s Jewish Democratic Caucus for his March remarks, the Associated Press reported. “My comments may have been misconstrued to justify something I did not mean to justify,” El-Sayed told reporters in Lansing. “To anyone who feels like my comments might have been hurtful, I’m really sorry. That was not my intention.”

During Thursday’s broadcast, Haines, 49, questioned why it took El-Sayed several months to recognize the impact of his words.

“I condemned it immediately, and I wanted to offer context, but when people are hurting, context is secondary,” El-Sayed admitted on The View. “I should’ve stood with their pain, and I learned from that experience. I’m not above apologizing when I make a mistake.”

Haines, who identifies as a practicing Christian, wasn’t entirely satisfied with his explanation.

“I respect that, I just think if that had been done anywhere near what I believed, I would be so furiously enraged that they would use the words that I’ve led my life with to hurt people that way, and that was young kids, so I just was surprised it took a minute for you to understand that part,” she responded.

Fellow cohost Joy Behar acknowledged his apology, calling it “better late than never.”

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During his appearance on The View, El-Sayed also argued that individuals should not be treated as representatives of their entire religious communities.

As Globe previously reported, El-Sayed also faced criticism from former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who took issue with his views on Israel during the Thursday, October 29, episode of Donny Deutsch‘s On Brand podcast.

When Deutsch, 68, brought up El-Sayed and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani‘s comments about Israel’s status as a Jewish state, Pelosi, 86, responded, “It’s more than concerning. It’s wrong.”

El-Sayed previously told The New York Times, “I don’t believe in ethno-states,” when asked whether Israel should exist as a Jewish state.

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