California’s Six Flags Sued by Rider Claiming Brain Injury Less Than 1 Month After Death at Georgia Park

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Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park in Valencia, California, is facing more legal trouble.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ for a story published Thursday, November 5, a woman riding the extreme roller coaster X2 (which is now shut down) claimed she was left with a traumatic brain injury.

Destiny Banks said she was on the ride on November 7, 2024, when she was allegedly thrown around and had her head slammed against the headrest.

Per TMZ, Banks claimed Six Flags didn’t provide adequate restraints, headrests and padding on the coaster. She also alleged that there was no warning about X2’s potential dangers.

Banks is reportedly seeking unspecified damages, including medical expenses and lost wages.

As Globe previously reported, the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain has been closed since July 12.

The ride’s official website, which now appears to have been taken down, stated that X2 reached speeds of 76 mph and featured near-vertical drops while its seats independently rotated 360 degrees, flipping riders as they traveled along the track.

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X2 has previously given Six Flags issues. Per TMZ, the family of a 22-year-old man named Christopher Hawley settled a wrongful death lawsuit involving his death following the ride. The park was also sued by a man named Patrick Plumlee, who also claimed he suffered a traumatic brain injury after riding X2.

The latest drama in California comes less than one month after Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem was ejected from the Goliath roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia on October 12 and died.

Goliath remains closed, per the park’s website.

A statement from Six Flags Entertainment Corporation president and CEO John Reilly said, “Our hearts remain with the family and loved ones of Hassan Kariem, those injured, and everyone impacted by the tragic incident at Six Flags Over Georgia.”

“What happened has deeply affected all of us at Six Flags,” the statement continued. “Safety has always been fundamental to the experience we provide for our guests. Across our parks, guests have taken more than one billion rides over the past four years, supported by comprehensive safety, maintenance and inspection programs. That commitment requires constant vigilance and determination to continually improve.”

“As we continue to support ongoing investigations, we are building on our commitment to safety in all we do,” the statement added.

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