Melania Trump Calls for ‘Lasting Peace’ in White House Meeting With Ukrainian and Russian Officials

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Melania Trump is ready for the war between Ukraine and Russia to be over, calling for a peace “more enduring than a temporary ceasefire” during a meeting with representatives from both nations at the White House on Thursday, November 5.

The meeting comes on the heels of the first lady, 56, brokering a temporary ceasefire in and around the city of Oleshky to allow safe passage for humanitarian convoys, as she announced via X on October 27. The ceasefire lasted six days, allowing for the evacuation of hundreds of people, according to NBC News.

Citing the success of the Oleshky ceasefire in a video shared by the New York Post, Melania said on Thursday, “We have chosen humanity over war. Undeniably, the lives of innocent people must transcend the division of war.”

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“Now we must use the courage we brought to Oleshky to find common ground through a shared concern for the suffering of innocent people,” she added. “Together, we can create something more enduring than a temporary ceasefire.”

“Let us see Oleshky as a spark in a world of darkness capable of illuminating the best in humanity,” she continued. “Build a powerful flame of peace visible to the world, ignite hope, foster cooperation, and brighten a path toward lasting peace.”

Kirill Dmitriev, Russia’s special envoy, thanked Melania on President Vladimir Putin‘s behalf, telling her, per NBC News, “This humanitarian mission shows what can be achieved when compassion, determination and cooperation come together.”

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The outlet reported she also received encouragement from David Arakhamia, the head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy‘s ruling faction in parliament, who told her it was his hope she could help create a momentum “to actually keep the peace when the peace comes.”

Melania was then honored with Ukraine’s highest honor, with the White House reporting in a press release that she was presented with the Order of Princess Olga, First Class for her humanitarian work.

The first lady had penned personal letters to Zelensky, 48, and Putin, 74, which she asked Dmitriev, 51, and Arakhamia, 47, to deliver on her behalf.

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Melania’s meeting precedes the United States leading renewed trilateral talks with Ukraine and Russia in the United Arab Emirates next week, per NBC News. Jared Kushner and U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff are set to represent the United States at the November 10 and 11 talks, according to Reuters.

The war between the two nations has raged for years, since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, as chronicled by Harvard University’s Ukrainian Research Institute. The move was an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014 when Russia occupied and annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

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