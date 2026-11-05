Tiger Woods’ Former Mistress Rachel Uchitel Shows Off $100k Plastic Surgery Makeover: ‘Amazing’

PETER WEST – ACEPIXS.COM/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Rachel Uchitel is showcasing her results from going under the knife.

In August, Uchitel — who was at the center of Tiger Woods‘ infamous 2009 cheating scandal — shelled out $100,000 to undergo a deep-plane facelift, a tightening brow lift, an under-eye fat transfer, a chin fat transfer and a “columella” nose revision, according to a Thursday, November 5 report in the Daily Mail. She also dissolved an extensive amount of filler in her face.

The outlet shared photos of the Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew alum, 51, after the filler was dissolved, compared with her results at eight weeks post-op.

Instagram / racheluchitelnyc

“Our goal was essentially to reverse that overfilled aesthetic, restore more youthful facial proportions, and achieve a result that looked elegant, refreshed, and, most importantly, natural,” Uchitel’s surgeon, Dr. Ira Savetsk, told the publication. “We used her own fat, employing a combination of microfat and nanofat, to strategically address volume loss in her temples, midface, under-eye region, and chin.”

“Microfat was used to restore subtle, structural volume, while nanofat was used to help improve skin quality and the appearance of delicate tissues,” he added.

Instagram / racheluchitelnyc

Uchitel told the Daily Mail that people are complimenting her on her post-surgery appearance.

“Everyone is like, ‘Wow, you look amazing.’ And the word isn’t, ‘Oh, you had something done.’ The word is, ‘You look really refreshed!'” she shared.

“There’s so much shame around aging and beauty, and what is beautiful and what is natural, right? And you should feel good about wanting to maintain whatever level you want to maintain yourself,” Uchitel added. “I’m 51. I just got married. I care about what I look like.”

The podcast host tied the knot with businessman Don Donovan on New Year’s Eve in Palm Beach.

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