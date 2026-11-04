Doctor Who Billed Medicare Millions for Botox Shots That Were ‘Never Provided’ Gets 15 Years in Prison

Dr Violetta Mailyan

A doctor who billed Medicare $45 million for Botox injections that were either never administered or medically unnecessary has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and ordered to repay the $32.9 million the program paid out in restitution.

Dr. Violetta Mailyan was convicted on nine counts of wire fraud and three counts of obstruction of a criminal investigation of a health care offense following a six-day jury trial in May 2026, per a press release distributed Friday, October 30, from the Department of Justice.

The court described the offenses as “almost unbelievable in their brazenness” and “truly breathtaking in scope and shocking in its duration,” per the release. At her trial, the prosecution presented a long list of lavish purchases made with funding received from Medicare for services not rendered between January 2019 and August 2025, per Mailyan’s indictment.

U.S. Department of Justice

Listed purchases included a $14,400 17th-century crossbow and a $3,000 painting, as well as two Tesla vehicles, including a Cybertruck, and real estate worth more than $7 million, per the Los Angeles Times. The DOJ reported Mailyan, 45, was ordered to surrender $16 million worth of property, including real and personal property, securities, and bank funds.

The DOJ noted that Medicare reimburses medical providers for Botox injections used in the treatment of documented chronic migraines, but Mailyan was paid through Healthy Way Medical Center, the clinic she owned in Glendale, California, for treatments for cosmetic purposes, or when primary care physicians offered no chronic migraine referral, per the indictment.

Additionally, she charged Medicare for thousands of injections that never happened at all, receiving $19 million from the program, per the indictment. Many of these “never provided” injections were billed on days the office was closed or Mailyan was away on vacation, according to the DOJ.

U.S. Department of Justice

As part of their case, prosecutors presented a photo of Mailyan she took while on vacation in Cabo at the same time she billed more than $200,000 to Medicare, per the DOJ. Other overlapping vacations included trips to Mexico, Hawaii, Las Vegas, Pennsylvania, and New York, according to the release.

Additionally, Mailyan falsified medical records by forging Medicare beneficiary signatures, including for individuals who were on vacation and, in one case, a man who was in federal prison at the time of his documented treatment. Per the DOJ, prosecutors alleged that Mailyan falsified these records when she realized they were closing in.

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