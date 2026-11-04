Florida Couple Charged With Leaving 3 Young Children in Hot Jeep at 1 A.M. to Gamble at Casino

Broward County Sheriff’s Office; Google Maps

A couple in Hollywood, Florida, were taken into custody after their three young children were allegedly found in a hot Jeep in the middle of the night outside a casino while the couple gambled inside.

The children’s mother, Lillian Mun, and her fiancé, Terrence Wright, were charged with child neglect and leaving children unattended in a motor vehicle after they allegedly gave false stories to police at the Seminole Classic Casino, per Law & Crime.

Casino security reportedly found the children, all under the age of 6, in the turned-off Jeep at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, per the criminal complaint reviewed by NBC affiliate WTVJ. Hollywood Police reported the children had not been provided with access to food and water or a phone.

The children were allegedly left unattended in the car for approximately one hour “with the windows up,” according to the complaint. “The outside temperature was 76 degrees Fahrenheit with 89 percent humidity,” police wrote.

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Wright, 42, arrived back at the Jeep first, police reported, and claimed that he and Mun, 32, went into the casino to use the bathroom. When Mun arrived a few minutes later, per the report, she said she stayed with the kids when Wright went inside. Mun went on to claim the Jeep turned off because Wright had the keys and she only went in to find him, per the affidavit, leaving the children alone inside the car for approximately 20 minutes.

Surveillance footage reviewed by police, however, painted a different story. The couple arrived at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday and Wright went inside, per the affidavit. Mun reportedly followed at approximately 12:38 a.m., with the affidavit stating she was seen on camera three minutes later watching Wright at the slot machines and using her phone. According to police, she was later spotted playing the slots.

CBS News reported Mun and Wright have been dating for three years, with Wright telling police he was the children’s stepfather and they “lived together as a family.” Now, one of Mun’s friends has custody of the children while the Department of Children and Families conducts its own investigation, per the outlet.

At their court hearing on Monday, November 2, Fox affiliate WSVN reported Mun was denied bond for violating probation, which stemmed from previous charges of felony grand theft and retail theft, per arrest records viewed by Globe. Wright’s bond was set at $22,500, with records showing him held in Broward County’s Main Jail. Neither defendant has entered a plea.

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