Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • GlobalGrind

    Boots Riley’s Upcoming Film ‘I Love Boosters’ Stars Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield & Naomi Ackie

    By Editor at Global Grind,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yl6fz_0w1jirLf00

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJNGX_0w1jirLf00

    Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

    Keke Palmer, LaKeith Stanfield, and Naomi Ackie are set to star in Boots Riley’s upcoming film I Love Boosters with Neon. Read more about what to expect from his latest project inside.

    Riley’s newest film I Love Boosters is a satirical heist comedy that’s already generating major buzz. Known for his bold, genre-defying work ( Sorry to Bother You ), Riley’s latest project promises to be another offbeat exploration of societal issues—this time through the lens of a group of eccentric thieves.

    Set against the backdrop of a chaotic, consumer-driven society, I Love Boosters follows a crew of professional shoplifters, aka “boosters,” who navigate the absurd world of retail theft with style and wit. Palmer leads the ensemble as a quick-thinking, street-smart character whose charm and hustle drive much of the film’s narrative. Her co-stars, LaKeith Stanfield and Naomi Ackie, bring depth and nuance to their characters, adding layers to the film’s comedic and dramatic beats.

    With Riley’s signature social commentary, I Love Boosters will tackle themes of capitalism, surveillance, and economic inequality. Expect sharp satire and biting humor as the film delves into the lives of individuals trying to outsmart a system rigged against them.

    Joining the trio are Demi Moore and rising star Moses Ingram, rounding out a cast packed with talent. Riley’s ability to weave surrealism with real-world critiques ensures that I Love Boosters will be a film to watch out for when it hits theaters.

    With Palmer’s breakout roles in Nope and Hustlers , and Stanfield’s transformative performances in films like Judas and the Black Messiah , this cast is poised to deliver stellar performances. Fans of Boots Riley’s subversive storytelling style are in for a wild, thought-provoking ride when I Love Boosters premieres, promising another unforgettable cinematic experience.

    Will you tune into this exciting new film from Boots Riley and the all-star cast? Comment your thoughts below.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Watch: Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan’s Upcoming Psychological Thriller ‘Sinners’
    GlobalGrind18 days ago
    This Week’s ‘What To Watch’ Film List Highlights Deon Cole’s ‘Ok Mister’ Stand-Up Special & Hulu’s New Documentary ‘Child Star’
    GlobalGrind22 days ago
    Netflix Announces Star-Studded ‘Black Mirror’ Season 7 Cast Featuring Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross & More [Gallery]
    GlobalGrind22 days ago
    Joey Bada$$, Chlöe, Flo Milli & Juice WRLD Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup
    GlobalGrind29 days ago
    Viral ‘Celebrity Baby Daddy Hall Of Fame’ Video Brings Caution To The Spread Of Misinformation
    GlobalGrind22 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Rod Wave, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley & J. Cole Highlight This Week’s New Music Roundup
    GlobalGrind15 days ago
    T.I., Tiny & The OMG Girlz’s $71 Million Settlement Is A Win For All Creatives
    GlobalGrind17 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber4 days ago
    The Devil’s Playground: ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 4 Episode 6 Recap
    GlobalGrind16 days ago
    His Collection: Highlighting Future & The Women He’s Been Linked To Over The Years
    GlobalGrind11 days ago
    Lil’ Kim & Durand Bernarr Will Headline AIDS Walk Atlanta Music Festival
    GlobalGrind18 days ago
    Top 20 Cities For Plant-Based Foodies According To A New Study
    GlobalGrind16 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Becky G Partners With The Vita Coco Company To Create New Greenspace At Her Elementary School
    GlobalGrind24 days ago
    Regina Hall Narrates Upcoming A&E True Crime Special ‘Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper’
    GlobalGrind1 day ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Throwback TV: ‘Mr. Crocket’s World’ Returns From The Vault On Hulu
    GlobalGrind25 days ago
    Mike Connors ('Mannix') and Barbara Hale ('Perry Mason') Both Died on the Same Day: January 27, 2017
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio16 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Not One Trick Ponies: Celebrating These Artists Turned Actors!
    GlobalGrind9 days ago
    A Spooky Sneak Peek: Ariana DeBose, Prime Video & Primero Latino Host A Screening & Curated Dinner Experience For ‘House Of Spoils’ In NYC
    GlobalGrind10 days ago
    Fan Favorites: The Best Pumpkin Spice Treats You Can Find This Season
    GlobalGrind24 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Watch: ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’ Debuts Soon With An All-Star Guest Lineup
    GlobalGrind19 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bosom Buddies' Actress Wendy Jo Sperber: 2 Decades After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune4 days ago
    ‘Never Let Go’ Exclusive: Guess Which Young Star Says He Made Halle Berry Cry?
    GlobalGrind4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy