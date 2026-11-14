Glenwood Springs retail is buzzing right now, and Ulta Beauty is hiring across the store. If you like beauty, fast-paced days, and helping people feel good, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $24.75/hour (plus benefits for eligible roles)

Help guests find higher-end makeup, skincare, and fragrance, do mini makeovers, and support in-store events. Great if you love prestige brands and want a sales-focused role with lots of guest interaction.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour (plus benefits for eligible roles)

Back-of-house meets front-of-store: you’ll handle shipment, stocking, signage, and keeping the store clean and organized. Good fit if you like staying busy, following a checklist, and making everything look perfect.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour (plus benefits for eligible roles)

Be the friendly face at the front: greet guests, ring up purchases, suggest products, and help with light makeup and skincare demos. Ideal if you’re social, love beauty, and want a mix of customer service and sales.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.81 – $21.40/hour or services pay (whichever is higher, plus tips and benefits for eligible roles)

Licensed cosmetologist role in the salon doing cuts, color, treatments, styling, and more while building your own book of guests. Great if you’re an experienced stylist ready to grow your clientele inside a busy beauty retailer.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full details, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.