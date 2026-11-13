Glenwood Springs has some solid front-line jobs right now, especially if you like staying active and talking with people all day.

Below are several customer service and retail roles you can scan through fast and click to learn more.

Employer: Swire Coca-Cola, USA

Swire Coca-Cola, USA Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00/hour + bonus structure (role-dependent)

Stock and rotate Coca-Cola products in local stores, build displays, and keep shelves looking sharp. Day shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM, weekends and overtime as needed), mileage reimbursement, and a big-company benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, PTO, tuition reimbursement, and more).

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $17.00 – $19.05/hour (based on role, experience, and location)

Help customers solve plumbing and home improvement problems, from finding parts to loading carts, mostly during closing shifts. Offers health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, 10% associate discount, and chances to learn trade skills and cross-train in other departments.

Employer: Arc Thrift Stores

Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Price and stock donated merchandise so the store hits its sales targets, while keeping the sales floor neat and shoppable. This is active, on-your-feet work in a thrift environment, great if you enjoy finding value in secondhand items and working with a diverse team.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.