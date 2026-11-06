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Glenwood Springs
🏥 Glenwood Springs healthcare jobs with multiple openings
8 days ago
Glenwood Springs keeps adding solid healthcare roles, from hospital lab work to high‑paying travel gigs. If you like mountains, hot springs, and steady hours (or big travel pay), these are worth a look.
Travel Cath Lab Technologist – $2,990/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Glenwood Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour rotating days/nights, start 11/23/2026
- Pay: $2,990 per week (plus tax-free stipends for those who qualify)
- Why it’s appealing: High weekly pay, day‑one medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly direct deposit, and lots of extra perks (CEUs, license help, bonuses). Great if you have at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience and want a well-supported travel contract in the mountains.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,407/week (Outpatient Rehab)
- Employer: Ardor Health Solutions
- Location: Glenwood Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract
- Setting: Outpatient rehab
- Schedule: 4x10s, 40 hrs/week, days, start around 12/8/2026
- Pay: $2,407 per week
- Why it’s appealing: Adult outpatient caseload, weekday schedule, and winter in the Rockies. Ideal for PTs with strong ortho skills who want steady hours, weekly pay, and day‑one benefits in a scenic mountain town.
Lab Aide – Full-Time, 3x12s (5am–5pm)
- Employer: Valley View Hospital / Partners Senior Living Options
- Location: Glenwood Springs, CO
- Type: Full-time, Hospital
- Schedule: Three 12-hour shifts (5am–5pm) with one weekend shift per month
- Pay: $20.41–$30.02/hour + $2.25/hour weekend differential
- Why it’s appealing: Stable hospital role doing specimen collection, phlebotomy, and patient registration, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, ski pass perks) and PSLF eligibility. Great for someone with phlebotomy experience who wants a steady local job.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or hospital has similar roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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