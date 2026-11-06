🏥 Glenwood Springs healthcare jobs with multiple openings

Glenwood Springs keeps adding solid healthcare roles, from hospital lab work to high‑paying travel gigs. If you like mountains, hot springs, and steady hours (or big travel pay), these are worth a look.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour rotating days/nights , start 11/23/2026

, start Pay: $2,990 per week (plus tax-free stipends for those who qualify)

(plus tax-free stipends for those who qualify) Why it’s appealing: High weekly pay, day‑one medical benefits, 401(k), daily or weekly direct deposit, and lots of extra perks (CEUs, license help, bonuses). Great if you have at least 1 year of Cath Lab experience and want a well-supported travel contract in the mountains.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract

Setting: Outpatient rehab

Schedule: 4x10s, 40 hrs/week, days , start around 12/8/2026

, start around Pay: $2,407 per week

Why it’s appealing: Adult outpatient caseload, weekday schedule, and winter in the Rockies. Ideal for PTs with strong ortho skills who want steady hours, weekly pay, and day‑one benefits in a scenic mountain town.

Employer: Valley View Hospital / Partners Senior Living Options

Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Type: Full-time, Hospital

Schedule: Three 12-hour shifts (5am–5pm) with one weekend shift per month

with Pay: $20.41–$30.02/hour + $2.25/hour weekend differential

+ Why it’s appealing: Stable hospital role doing specimen collection, phlebotomy, and patient registration, with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, ski pass perks) and PSLF eligibility. Great for someone with phlebotomy experience who wants a steady local job.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or hospital has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.