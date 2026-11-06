🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Glenwood Springs

Looking for a loyal dog to share your Colorado adventures? These adoptable pups in Glenwood Springs, CO are waiting at Colorado Animal Rescue for a home of their own.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Senior

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle/White

Brindle/White Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Colorado Animal Rescue

Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Contact: (970) 947-9173

Fiona is a lovely senior girl who has just arrived at the shelter, so the team is still getting to know her. If you’re open to an older dog and want to give a gentle soul a soft place to land, Fiona could be the one. Adoptions are by appointment, and the shelter asks that you fill out their online adoption survey first (it’s not a commitment, just a way to get started and ask questions).

👉 Meet Fiona and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Labrador Retriever / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/Brown/Chocolate

Black/Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Colorado Animal Rescue

Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Contact: (970) 947-9173

Nynks is a Lab mix who has just come into the shelter, so her full personality write-up is still in progress. If you love that classic Lab look and energy, you can be one of the first to meet her by setting up an appointment and filling out the shelter’s adoption survey.

👉 Meet Nynks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever

Labrador Retriever Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Colorado Animal Rescue

Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Contact: (970) 947-9173

Willow is another new arrival at the shelter, a chocolate Lab girl whose full profile is coming soon. If you’re looking for a friendly, outdoorsy companion, Willow might be a great match. The shelter is doing adoptions by appointment only, with a quick online survey to get things started.

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Large)

American Bulldog / Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brindle

White/Brindle Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Colorado Animal Rescue

Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Contact: (970) 947-9173

Pocoyo is described as a goofy, good-natured, very friendly and cuddly dog looking for a family of his own. He enjoys playing with other dogs and has that big, lovable American Bulldog charm. If you want a playful buddy who also loves to snuggle, Pocoyo is ready to meet you by appointment.

👉 Meet Pocoyo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these dogs, please call Colorado Animal Rescue at (970) 947-9173 and complete their online adoption survey to set up an appointment. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors in Glenwood Springs can also help these pups find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.