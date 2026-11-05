🐱 Gentle Glenwood Springs Cats Ready for Loving Homes

Glenwood Springs has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at Colorado Animal Rescue and can be met by appointment.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Colorado Animal Rescue

Phone: (970) 947-9173

About Lily:

Lily is new to the shelter, so the team is still getting to know her. She’s a sleek black beauty who has just arrived and is still settling in. If you’re the kind of person who likes to meet a cat in person and let the connection grow, Lily could be a wonderful match.

Adoptions are by appointment, and the shelter asks that you fill out an adoption survey first. It’s not a commitment to adopt, just a way to help them learn about you and answer your questions.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (a bit over 3 years)

Adult (a bit over 3 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Colorado Animal Rescue

Phone: (970) 947-9173

About Pikachu:

Pikachu is an adventurous tortoiseshell kitty with plenty of pep in her step. At just over three years old, she’s active and curious, and she enjoys wandering around and exploring her space.

If you’re looking for a cat with some spark and personality, Pikachu might be your girl. The shelter uses an adoption survey to help match her with the right home and to answer any questions you may have.

👉 Meet Pikachu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years old)

Adult (about 2 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (tuxedo)

Black (tuxedo) Shelter: Colorado Animal Rescue

Phone: (970) 947-9173

About Nova:

Nova is a beautiful 2-year-old tuxedo cat who describes herself as a “simple gal.” She enjoys the best parts of cat life: snuggling, eating her meals, rubbing her head on you, and taking good naps. She’s described as sweet and simple — a lovely companion for a calm, loving home.

To meet Nova, you’ll need to schedule an appointment and complete the shelter’s adoption survey first.

👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Glenwood Springs, CO, consider making an appointment with Colorado Animal Rescue to meet one of these wonderful cats. A quick phone call or online application could be the first step toward bringing home your new best friend.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.