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🐱 Gentle Glenwood Springs Cats Ready for Loving Homes
Glenwood Springs has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home to call their own. All of these kitties are at Colorado Animal Rescue and can be met by appointment.
Lily
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Colorado Animal Rescue
- Phone: (970) 947-9173
About Lily:
Lily is new to the shelter, so the team is still getting to know her. She’s a sleek black beauty who has just arrived and is still settling in. If you’re the kind of person who likes to meet a cat in person and let the connection grow, Lily could be a wonderful match.
Adoptions are by appointment, and the shelter asks that you fill out an adoption survey first. It’s not a commitment to adopt, just a way to help them learn about you and answer your questions.
👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pikachu
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (a bit over 3 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Colorado Animal Rescue
- Phone: (970) 947-9173
About Pikachu:
Pikachu is an adventurous tortoiseshell kitty with plenty of pep in her step. At just over three years old, she’s active and curious, and she enjoys wandering around and exploring her space.
If you’re looking for a cat with some spark and personality, Pikachu might be your girl. The shelter uses an adoption survey to help match her with the right home and to answer any questions you may have.
👉 Meet Pikachu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nova
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 2 years old)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (tuxedo)
- Shelter: Colorado Animal Rescue
- Phone: (970) 947-9173
About Nova:
Nova is a beautiful 2-year-old tuxedo cat who describes herself as a “simple gal.” She enjoys the best parts of cat life: snuggling, eating her meals, rubbing her head on you, and taking good naps. She’s described as sweet and simple — a lovely companion for a calm, loving home.
To meet Nova, you’ll need to schedule an appointment and complete the shelter’s adoption survey first.
👉 Meet Nova and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Glenwood Springs, CO, consider making an appointment with Colorado Animal Rescue to meet one of these wonderful cats. A quick phone call or online application could be the first step toward bringing home your new best friend.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.