🏥 Glenwood Springs Healthcare Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Travel Roles

Glenwood Springs is buzzing with healthcare openings, especially for travelers who want mountain views with strong weekly pay. Most roles are 13-week contracts, perfect if you like mixing work with adventure.

Employer: Springboard Health

Springboard Health Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Travel, Internship listed | 40 hrs/week , 10-hr rotating shifts | 13 weeks

| , 10-hr shifts | Specialty: Cath Lab Technologist (Allied Health Professional)

This role is all about Cath Lab work in a travel setup, with steady 40-hour weeks and a rotating 10-hour shift schedule starting 11/23/2026.

Employer: Stability Healthcare

Stability Healthcare Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Local Contract | 40 hrs/week , 10-hr flexible shifts | 13 weeks

| , 10-hr shifts | Specialty: Cath Lab / Electrophysiology Tech

High hourly rate for EP and Cath Lab work, with day 1 health insurance, PTO accrual, a $600 travel bonus, guaranteed stipend if called off, and extra pay for hours over your contract.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Travel | 40 hrs/week , 8-hr days/nights, rotating | 13 weeks

| , 8-hr | Specialty: Cath Lab Technologist with strong EP experience

Work across Cath and EP labs, scrubbing for diagnostic, interventional, and device procedures. Requires 3+ years’ experience, EP and structural heart background, RCES/RCIS/ARRT plus BLS & ACLS (AHA), with night/weekend call and holiday coverage.

Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing

Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Travel, Full-Time | 40 hrs/week , 4x10 rotating | 13 weeks

| , 4x10 | Specialty: Cath Lab Tech (Radiology)

Join a long-established travel agency with 401(k) match from day 1, full medical/dental/vision, weekly pay, and CEU and license reimbursement while you work 4x10s in the Cath Lab.

Employer: Wellspring Nurse Source

Wellspring Nurse Source Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Travel | 40 hrs/week , 4x10 days with night/weekend call | 13 weeks

| , 4x10 | Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab Tech with EP

High-paying Cath/EP travel role requiring 3+ years’ Cath & EP experience, BLS/ACLS (AHA), RCES/RCIS or ARRT(RT) with VI/CI, and flu vaccine. You’ll scrub for both Cath and EP/device procedures.

Employer: Bluebird Staffing

Bluebird Staffing Facility: Valley View Hospital

Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Contract | 40 hrs/week , 4x10 day shifts | 13 weeks

| , 4x10 | Details: Day shifts with night/weekend call rotation in the Cath Lab. Good fit if you want a focused hospital-based Cath role in town.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Skyline Med Staff, LLC Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Travel, Full-Time | 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts | 13 weeks

| , 10-hr shifts | Setting: Outpatient PT

Work outpatient days with a top-rated travel agency (named #1 Best Travel Healthcare Company in 2025), with BCBS health coverage, dental/vision, and referral bonuses.

Employer: Uniti Med

Uniti Med Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Travel, Internship listed | 38 hrs/week , 12-hr day shifts | 13 weeks

| , 12-hr shifts | Setting: Outpatient PT

Lower weekly rate but strong day 1 benefits (Cigna medical, MetLife dental/vision), license reimbursement, travel discounts, and a dedicated recruiter plus referral bonuses up to $700.

Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing

Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Travel, Full-Time | 40 hrs/week , 4x10 rotating | 13 weeks

| , 4x10 | Setting: Outpatient PT

Outpatient PT with 4x10s, strong pay, and 401(k) match, day-1 medical/dental/vision, weekly pay, CEU and license reimbursement, and loyalty bonuses.

Employer: AHS Staffing

AHS Staffing Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Travel, Internship listed | 38 hrs/week , 3x12 day shifts | 13 weeks

| , 3x12 shifts | Setting: Outpatient PT (General)

Three 12s with detailed pay breakdown and perks like medical/dental/vision (incl. pet), 401(k) match, housing allowance, and referral bonuses up to $1,000.

Employer: TotalMed

TotalMed Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Travel, Internship listed | 40 hrs/week , 10-hr day shifts | 13 weeks

| , 10-hr shifts | Setting: PT (acute care-focused description, travel PT)

Travel PT role with 10-hour days, requiring at least 6–12 months of experience and BLS, plus day-1 benefits, 401(k), CE, and wellness programs.

Employer: Prime HealthCare Staffing

Prime HealthCare Staffing Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Travel, Full-Time | 40 hrs/week , 8–10 hr day/flexible/rotating shifts | 13 weeks

| , 8–10 hr shifts | Setting: Outpatient PT

Outpatient caseload with flexible 4–5 day schedules, day-1 medical/dental/vision, housing and meal stipends, 401(k) after 90 days, and license/travel reimbursement.

Employer: Health Solutions West

Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO Type: Full-Time, Salaried

Role: Licensed Clinician III (Master’s level)

Provide assessments, crisis work, individual/family/group therapy, and case management for a diverse behavioral health caseload. Requires a Master’s in human services, Colorado license, and (or pursuit of) CAC as needed, with strong benefits including medical, dental, vision, PTO, 403(b) with 6% match, EAP, and a bi-weekly COLA for on-site work.

Employer: Keplr Vision Group / 20/20 Eyecare

Location: Glenwood Springs, CO (3122 Blake Ave)

Glenwood Springs, CO (3122 Blake Ave) Type: Full-Time | Mon–Fri with some Saturdays

| Mon–Fri with some Saturdays Pay: $20–$24/hour + benefits

Front-desk role in an eye clinic where you handle phones, scheduling, and check-in/check-out while keeping patient flow smooth. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, holiday pay, 401(k) with match, and room to grow into leadership or specialized roles.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full details, and throw in an application while it’s still open. Mountain-town healthcare jobs move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.