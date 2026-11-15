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🐱 Adoptable Cats Near Glenwood — Meet Your New Best Friend
Looking for a feline friend in Glenwood, MN? These sweet cats at Pope County Humane Society are hoping for a safe, loving home.
Toulouse *STRAY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Pope County Humane Society
- Phone: (320) 634-4761
Toulouse is a young black kitty who came in as a stray and is now ready for a fresh start with a caring family.
👉 Meet Toulouse and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Willadeene *STRAY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Pope County Humane Society
- Phone: (320) 634-4761
Willadeene is a young brown tabby girl who was found as a stray and is now looking for a safe indoor home and a family to love her.
👉 Meet Willadeene and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Virginia *STRAY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: Pope County Humane Society
- Phone: (320) 634-4761
Virginia is a lovely cream-colored young cat who started out as a stray and is now ready for a calm, caring forever home.
👉 Meet Virginia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tangerine *STRAY
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red/white
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Pope County Humane Society
- Phone: (320) 634-4761
Tangerine is an adult orange-and-white cat who came in as a stray and is hoping for a stable, loving home to call his own.
👉 Meet Tangerine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Glenwood, MN, please consider visiting Pope County Humane Society or calling (320) 634-4761 to learn more about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.