Looking for a feline friend in Glenwood, MN? These sweet cats at Pope County Humane Society are hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pope County Humane Society

Phone: (320) 634-4761

Toulouse is a young black kitty who came in as a stray and is now ready for a fresh start with a caring family.

👉 Meet Toulouse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Pope County Humane Society

Phone: (320) 634-4761

Willadeene is a young brown tabby girl who was found as a stray and is now looking for a safe indoor home and a family to love her.

👉 Meet Willadeene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: Pope County Humane Society

Phone: (320) 634-4761

Virginia is a lovely cream-colored young cat who started out as a stray and is now ready for a calm, caring forever home.

👉 Meet Virginia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red/white

Orange or red/white Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Pope County Humane Society

Phone: (320) 634-4761

Tangerine is an adult orange-and-white cat who came in as a stray and is hoping for a stable, loving home to call his own.

👉 Meet Tangerine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Glenwood, MN, please consider visiting Pope County Humane Society or calling (320) 634-4761 to learn more about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.