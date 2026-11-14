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Glenview
🏥 Glenview, IL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
Healthcare hiring around Glenview, IL is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to clinic leadership. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.
RN – Oncology, Full-Time (Mon–Fri Days)
- Employer: Endeavor Health – Glenbrook Hospital/Kellogg Cancer Center
- Location: Glenview, IL (may float to Evanston & Highland Park)
- Salary: $41.86 – $64.88/hour
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Monday–Friday 8am–4:30pm, no weekends or holidays
This collaborative oncology RN role offers steady weekday hours, strong benefits (PTO, retirement match, tuition help, bonuses), and the chance to work in a Magnet-recognized system. Ideal if you have outpatient oncology infusion experience (or ED/ICU/PACU) and want a stable schedule with growth.
Medical Assistant – Orthopedics
- Employer: Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI)
- Location: Glenview, IL
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Work in a busy ortho clinic helping with rooming patients, casting/splinting, wound care, prescriptions, and scheduling. Good fit if you’ve completed a Medical Assistant program, like fast-paced work, and want experience with a large, well-known orthopedic group.
Pediatric Clinic Director – PT/OT/SLP
- Employer: Ivy Health
- Location: Glenview, IL
- Salary: $84,513 – $126,770/year + annual bonus eligible
- Type: Full-time
Lead a pediatric therapy clinic while still practicing as a PT, OT, or SLP. You’ll manage staff, shape programs, and support high-quality care, with benefits starting in 30 days, 401(k) match, generous PTO/CEU support, and tools to cut documentation time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the employer’s site for similar roles nearby—openings often come in clusters.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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