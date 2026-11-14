Healthcare hiring around Glenview, IL is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to clinic leadership. Here are a few strong roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Endeavor Health – Glenbrook Hospital/Kellogg Cancer Center

Endeavor Health – Location: Glenview, IL (may float to Evanston & Highland Park)

(may float to Evanston & Highland Park) Salary: $41.86 – $64.88/hour

Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, Monday–Friday 8am–4:30pm, no weekends or holidays

This collaborative oncology RN role offers steady weekday hours, strong benefits (PTO, retirement match, tuition help, bonuses), and the chance to work in a Magnet-recognized system. Ideal if you have outpatient oncology infusion experience (or ED/ICU/PACU) and want a stable schedule with growth.

Employer: Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI)

Location: Glenview, IL

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Work in a busy ortho clinic helping with rooming patients, casting/splinting, wound care, prescriptions, and scheduling. Good fit if you’ve completed a Medical Assistant program, like fast-paced work, and want experience with a large, well-known orthopedic group.

Employer: Ivy Health

Location: Glenview, IL

Salary: $84,513 – $126,770/year + annual bonus eligible

Type: Full-time

Lead a pediatric therapy clinic while still practicing as a PT, OT, or SLP. You’ll manage staff, shape programs, and support high-quality care, with benefits starting in 30 days, 401(k) match, generous PTO/CEU support, and tools to cut documentation time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the employer’s site for similar roles nearby—openings often come in clusters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.