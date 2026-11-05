📅 Drop-in Mahjong Club at Glenview Public Library

📅 Ongoing Mahjong Club at Glenview Library

Love games or want to learn something new? The Mahjong Club meets at the Glenview Public Library on a regular schedule:

1st & 2nd Thursdays of the month: 1:30–3:30 PM

of the month: 3rd Thursday of the month: 6:30–8:30 PM

Play, practice, and meet other players. Beginners are welcome — there’s no formal class, but you can sit in, watch, and learn from other players.

Mahjong sets are provided, but you can bring your own set and scoring card if you have them. This is a drop-in program, so no registration is needed.

Events take place at the Glenview Public Library (open 9:00 AM–9:00 PM on event days).