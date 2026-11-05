🏥 Glenview, IL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings Up to $100K+

Healthcare hiring around Glenview, IL is steady right now, with options from hospitals to schools to private clinics. Here are several solid roles if you’re ready for a change or a step up.

Employer: Endeavor Health – Glenbrook Hospital

Endeavor Health – Location: Glenview, IL

Type: Full-time, Days with rotating hours

Pay: $50.64 – $78.49/hour

Lead a cardiac medical telemetry unit with 24/7 accountability for nursing practice, quality, and operations. Great fit for an RN with a BSN, 3+ years acute care experience, and leadership skills who wants strong benefits and growth in a large Magnet-recognized system.

Employer: Sports and Ortho Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine

Location: Glenview, IL (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000 – $100,000/year

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus

Outpatient ortho role with 45-minute one-on-one visits, strong mentorship, and $3,000/year CEU allowance. Ideal if you want to deepen skills in biomechanics and possibly specialize (vestibular, pelvic floor, sports, etc.).

Employer: West Northfield School District 31

Location: Glenview, IL

Type: Full-time

Provide individualized nursing care to one assigned student in a school environment. Good option if you like steady daytime hours and building a close, supportive relationship with a single student.

Employer: Pediatric Developmental Services (PDS)

Location: Des Plaines area, serving 1–2 schools (Glenview area listing)

Type: Part-time (.4 FTE), approx. 7:20 a.m. – 2:35 p.m.

Caseload: 10–15 students

School-based PT role focused on IEP/504 goals, evaluations, and therapy plans for kids. Comes with health, dental, vision, IRA match, unlimited CEUs, materials stipend, and licensure reimbursement, plus a structured mentorship program.

Employer: DOCS Dermatology Group

Location: Glenview, IL

Type: Not listed (office-based leadership role)

Oversee workflows and support both clinical and admin staff in a busy dermatology practice. Good match if you have supervisory experience, know EMR systems, and enjoy leading teams and keeping a medical office running smoothly.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in healthcare.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.