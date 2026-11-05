💰 Glenview, IL Accounting & Finance – Multiple Solid Openings

Glenview’s finance scene is busy right now, with strong demand from manufacturing and corporate HQs. If you’re in accounting, payroll, or credit leadership, this is a good moment to move.

Employer: Uline

Uline Location: Corporate Headquarters – Pleasant Prairie, WI (listed under Glenview, IL)

(listed under Glenview, IL) Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of Credit Analysts for a large, growing North American distributor. You’ll handle complex credit reviews, support big business decisions with financial analysis, and guide special projects, with strong benefits from day one and clear growth potential.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a manufacturing client)

(recruiting for a manufacturing client) Location: Glenview, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own full-cycle payroll for 500+ employees in a stable, privately held manufacturing environment. This role is ideal if you know ADP Workforce Now and/or UKG, enjoy being the go-to payroll expert, and want close partnership with HR and leadership.

Employer: CFS (recruiting for a global manufacturing group)

(recruiting for a global manufacturing group) Location: Glenview, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (per listing, exact amount not posted)

High-impact Controller role at a fast-growing operating company within a global manufacturer. You’ll report to the CFO, lead the accounting team, own monthly close and SOX processes, and support acquisitions and growth projects—great fit if you have 10+ years’ experience and want real visibility and upward mobility.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or company has similar roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.