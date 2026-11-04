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Glenside
📢 Volunteer at the Friends of Glenside Free Library monthly meeting
3 days ago
📅 Help support Glenside Free Library
If you love the Glenside Free Library and want to help it thrive, you’re invited to the Friends of the Glenside Free Library monthly meeting.
The Friends are volunteers and advocates who support the library’s programs, services, and special projects through fundraising and community engagement. Whether you can give a little time or a lot, you’re welcome.
- When: 1st Wednesday of each month, 7:00–9:00 PM
Upcoming dates include November 4, 2026, January 6, 2027, February 3, 2027, March 3, 2027, April 7, 2027, May 5, 2027, and June 2, 2027
- Where: GL Reading Area, Glenside Free Library
- Format: In-person
- Category: Social / Civic
Just show up at the library at 7 PM on the first Wednesday to learn how you can get involved.
More Info: GL - Friends of the Glenside Free Library Meeting ...
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