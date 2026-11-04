📢 Volunteer at the Friends of Glenside Free Library monthly meeting

📅 Help support Glenside Free Library

If you love the Glenside Free Library and want to help it thrive, you’re invited to the Friends of the Glenside Free Library monthly meeting.

The Friends are volunteers and advocates who support the library’s programs, services, and special projects through fundraising and community engagement. Whether you can give a little time or a lot, you’re welcome.

When: 1st Wednesday of each month, 7:00–9:00 PM

Upcoming dates include November 4, 2026 , January 6, 2027 , February 3, 2027 , March 3, 2027 , April 7, 2027 , May 5, 2027 , and June 2, 2027

1st Wednesday of each month, Upcoming dates include , , , , , , and Where: GL Reading Area , Glenside Free Library

, Format: In-person

In-person Category: Social / Civic

Just show up at the library at 7 PM on the first Wednesday to learn how you can get involved.