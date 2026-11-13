⚠️ City email and calendars disrupted by Microsoft outage

As of Nov. 13, the City of Glens Falls is affected by the global Microsoft outage.

The city’s data is safe .

. Staff are only receiving email off and on , starting from about 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12 .

, starting from about . Calendars for events and meetings may not show correctly.

City offices are open and the phone system is working normally.

If you emailed a city employee after about 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 and haven’t heard back, they may not have seen your message yet.

For anything time-sensitive, it’s best to call by phone until email and calendars are fully restored. The city is asking for your patience while systems return to normal.