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Glens Falls
⚠️ Glens Falls city email and calendars hit by Microsoft outage
11 days ago
⚠️ City email and calendars disrupted by Microsoft outage
As of Nov. 13, the City of Glens Falls is affected by the global Microsoft outage.
- The city’s data is safe.
- Staff are only receiving email off and on, starting from about 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12.
- Calendars for events and meetings may not show correctly.
- City offices are open and the phone system is working normally.
If you emailed a city employee after about 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 and haven’t heard back, they may not have seen your message yet.
For anything time-sensitive, it’s best to call by phone until email and calendars are fully restored. The city is asking for your patience while systems return to normal.
More Info: ANNOUNCEMENT: City caught in global Microsoft outa...
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