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📅 Hometown Holidays in Downtown Glens Falls, Dec. 4
📅 Hometown Holidays is back in Downtown Glens Falls on Friday, December 4, 2026, from 6:00–8:00 PM.
Bring family and friends to City Park for the tree lighting at 6:15 PM. Kids can visit Santa at Arrow Bank, and everyone can enjoy live performances from the Candy Cane Quartet, Sax-O-Claus, Bolton Dance Academy, and Wilhelm Entertainment.
Many downtown businesses will offer special holiday treats and activities throughout the evening, so plan to stroll around and explore.
For the latest details and a map of participating businesses, visit the Glens Falls Collaborative event page: https://glensfallscollaborative.com/hometown-holidays/
More Info: Events - Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce ...
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