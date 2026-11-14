📢 Glenn Dale Fire Association announces loss of young volunteer

The Glenn Dale Fire Association, Inc. has announced the passing of Probationary Firefighter Emmanuel K. A. Amponsah, who died on Thursday, November 12, 2026, at the age of 19.

Emmanuel was a graduate of Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Glenarden, Maryland, where he took part in the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department Cadet Program and earned certifications in Firefighter I and II, Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operations, and Emergency Medical Responder.

He was studying nursing at Bowie State University and had joined the Glenn Dale Fire Association in March 2026, actively attending Volunteer Recruit School at the time of his passing.

The association describes Emmanuel as dedicated to helping others and serving his community, and they extend heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, classmates, and fellow members of the fire service.

They ask the community to keep Emmanuel’s loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.