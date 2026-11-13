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🐶 Playful & Loving Dogs Ready for Adoption in Glenfield NY
Looking for a four-legged friend in Glenfield, NY? These sweet dogs are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.
Bubbles
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter: Lewis County Humane Society
- Phone: (315) 376-8349
Tiny Bubbles is a baby Shih Tzu who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, committed home to help her grow up safe and loved. As a young pup, she’ll need training, patience, and lots of time with her people.
👉 Meet Bubbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blossom
- Breed: Cockapoo
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Lewis County Humane Society
- Phone: (315) 376-8349
Blossom is a young Cockapoo, a mix known for being smart and people-focused. She’s at a great age to learn house rules, enjoy walks, and bond closely with her new family.
👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buttercup
- Breed: Shih Tzu
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: Lewis County Humane Society
- Phone: (315) 376-8349
Buttercup is a young Shih Tzu who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of youth and energy. She’s ready for a home that can give her regular grooming, daily care, and plenty of affection.
👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cassie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $250
- Shelter: North Country Pet Adoption Services
- Phone: Not listed (please contact through the website)
Cassie is an adult medium mixed-breed dog with a lovely white and tan coat. As an adult, she may already have some manners and be a bit calmer than a puppy, making her a great choice for families who want a more settled companion.
👉 Meet Cassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Glenfield, NY, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or submitting an adoption application if one of them feels like the right match for your home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.