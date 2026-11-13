Looking for a four-legged friend in Glenfield, NY? These sweet dogs are waiting patiently for a safe, loving home and a family to call their own.

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Lewis County Humane Society

Phone: (315) 376-8349

Tiny Bubbles is a baby Shih Tzu who’s just starting life and needs a gentle, committed home to help her grow up safe and loved. As a young pup, she’ll need training, patience, and lots of time with her people.

👉 Meet Bubbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cockapoo

Cockapoo Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Lewis County Humane Society

Phone: (315) 376-8349

Blossom is a young Cockapoo, a mix known for being smart and people-focused. She’s at a great age to learn house rules, enjoy walks, and bond closely with her new family.

👉 Meet Blossom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: Lewis County Humane Society

Phone: (315) 376-8349

Buttercup is a young Shih Tzu who’s past the tiny puppy stage but still full of youth and energy. She’s ready for a home that can give her regular grooming, daily care, and plenty of affection.

👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

White/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: North Country Pet Adoption Services

Phone: Not listed (please contact through the website)

Cassie is an adult medium mixed-breed dog with a lovely white and tan coat. As an adult, she may already have some manners and be a bit calmer than a puppy, making her a great choice for families who want a more settled companion.

👉 Meet Cassie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Glenfield, NY, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or submitting an adoption application if one of them feels like the right match for your home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.