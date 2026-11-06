🐶 Playful & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Glenfield, NY

Looking for a loyal friend in Glenfield? These wonderful dogs at North Country Pet Adoption Services are hoping for a cozy couch and a loving family to call their own.

Breed: Hound (mixed type)

Hound (mixed type) Age: Senior female

female Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $175

Shelter: North Country Pet Adoption Services

Gentle Leia is a senior hound girl with a classic white-and-black coat and a calm presence that only comes with age. She’s looking for a quiet, loving home where she can enjoy soft beds, short walks, and lots of kind words.

For details about her health, spay status, and whether she’s good with kids or other pets, please contact the shelter directly.

Contact: North Country Pet Adoption Services – phone number listed on her Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Leia and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet

Breed: Hound (mixed type)

Hound (mixed type) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

(about 4 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: North Country Pet Adoption Services

Lemon is a fun-loving, ball-obsessed hound who will happily turn you into her full-time ball thrower. She:

Loves to play ball and needs an active home

and needs an active home Is house trained

Is great on a leash

Loves car rides

Will make a wonderful family dog

Must be the only pet in the home (no other dogs or cats)

If you want a playful companion who will keep you smiling and moving, Lemon might be your perfect match.

Contact: North Country Pet Adoption Services – phone number listed on her Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Lemon and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult male

male Color: White/Black

White/Black Adoption fee: $250

Shelter: North Country Pet Adoption Services

Handsome Diesel is a medium-sized mixed-breed dog with striking black-and-white markings. He’s looking for a family who will give him time, training, and love so he can be the best version of himself.

For more information about his temperament, training, and how he does with kids or other pets, please reach out to the shelter.

Contact: North Country Pet Adoption Services – phone number listed on his Adopt-a-Pet page.

👉 Meet Diesel and apply to adopt on Adopt-a-Pet

If you’re in or near Glenfield, NY, please consider visiting North Country Pet Adoption Services or sharing these pups with friends and neighbors. Your share or visit could be the reason one of these dogs finally finds a forever home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.