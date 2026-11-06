📅 Free Glendora Winter Pop-Up shopping event Dec. 5, 2026

📅 Holiday shopping, treats & music at Glendora Winter Pop-Up

Kick off your holiday shopping at Glendora’s first Winter Pop-Up on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Head to the Glendora Promenade, 1311 S. Grand Avenue, Glendora for a day of:

Shopping from a variety of local Glendora businesses

Sweet treats and fun holiday finds

and fun holiday finds Live performances by local students

Unique gifts, clothing, handmade items, and more

Admission is free and open to the public.

Bring family and friends, discover new local shops, and support the small businesses that make Glendora special.