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Glendora
📅 Free Glendora Winter Pop-Up shopping event Dec. 5, 2026
9 days ago
📅 Holiday shopping, treats & music at Glendora Winter Pop-Up
Kick off your holiday shopping at Glendora’s first Winter Pop-Up on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Head to the Glendora Promenade, 1311 S. Grand Avenue, Glendora for a day of:
- Shopping from a variety of local Glendora businesses
- Sweet treats and fun holiday finds
- Live performances by local students
- Unique gifts, clothing, handmade items, and more
Admission is free and open to the public.
Bring family and friends, discover new local shops, and support the small businesses that make Glendora special.
More Info: Glendora Winter Pop-Up | City of Glendora
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