🏥 Glendora Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles With Solid Benefits

Glendora has a nice mix of clinic, hospital, and senior care jobs right now. If you like helping people and want steady work close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Optum (Pacific West region / UnitedHealth Group)

Optum (Pacific West region / UnitedHealth Group) Location: Glendora, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$29.00/hour (based on experience and other factors)

Work in a clinical setting, rooming patients, taking vitals, doing injections, EKGs, and phlebotomy, plus EMR charting and care coordination. Great fit if you’ve finished a Medical Assistant program, have BLS, and at least 1+ year of MA experience; EMR skills, phlebotomy cert, and bilingual Spanish are a plus. Comes with a broad benefits package, incentive programs, and 401(k) options.

Employer: Glen Park Senior Living

Location: Glen Park at Glendora, 452 Seller St, Glendora, CA 91741

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on caregiving role helping seniors and residents with disabilities with bathing, dressing, meals, toileting, and activities in a residential care setting. You’ll also support residents with developmental disabilities and keep progress notes. Requires Live-Scan clearance, CPR/First Aid, negative TB test, and health screening. Offers medical (with employer contribution), dental, vision, paid vacation, sick leave, holidays, and life insurance.

(Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so details are combined here.)

Employer: Emanate Health

Location: Glendora, CA

Type: Per diem / Part-time

Pay: $24.00/hour

Support the imaging department by transporting patients, helping develop imaging films, and keeping radiology files organized. On-the-job training is provided; BLS is required, and strong customer service skills are important. Nice option if you want hospital experience without a full-time schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.