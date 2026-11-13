🏥 Glendive, MT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Travel & Local Roles

Glendive’s healthcare scene is busy for a small town—lots of travel therapy contracts plus a solid local hospital role if you want to stay put.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Glendive, MT (Eastern Montana)

(Eastern Montana) Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 40 hrs/week , day shift (8-hr)

, full-time, , Pay: $2,547 per week

This 13-week PT contract is days only, with steady hours and a clear schedule. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay, a defined start date (11/30/2026), and experience in a rural setting.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Glendive, MT (Eastern Montana)

(Eastern Montana) Type: Travel / Internship , full-time, 36 hrs/week , day shift (12-hr)

, full-time, , Pay: $2,167 per week

13-week OT assignment with guaranteed hours and no holiday coverage required. Great if you have 1+ year OT experience and want solid pay with long day shifts and rural Montana experience.

Employer: Glendive Medical Center

Location: Glendive, MT

Type: Full-time , Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM

, Starting Wage: $20.81+/hour (based on experience and internal equity)

(based on experience and internal equity) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life & disability (after 59 days); 401(k) with match, PTO, extended illness leave, paid float holidays (after 30 days)

Work behind the scenes on accurate ICD-10, CPT, and HCPCS coding for hospital, extended care, and clinic services. Ideal if you’re CCA, CPC, or able to certify within 12 months (or have 15 years’ coding experience) and want steady hours plus strong small-town benefits.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Skyline Med Staff, LLC Location: Glendive, MT

Type: Travel , full-time, 40 hrs/week , day shift (8-hr)

, full-time, , Pay: $1,664 per week

13-week COTA contract in a Skilled Nursing Facility with day shifts and consistent hours. Good match if you have 1+ year recent COTA experience, current BLS/CPR, and an active Montana license, and want to work with a highly rated travel agency.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter or HR team can flag similar openings for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.