BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Aiden McCown was 17-of-29 passing for 275 yards and four touchdowns, Blake Thomas had four receptions for 100 yards and two TDs and Lamar beat East Texas A&M 45-26 on Saturday for the Cardinals' fourth consecutive win.

Parker Jenkins added two rushing touchdowns for Lamar (9-2, 7-1 Southland Conference), which went into Saturday tied with Stephen F. Austin — which the Cardinals beat 45-28 last week — atop the conference. Lamar is No. 7 in the Stats Perform Top 25.

Jenkins had a 1-yard rushing touchdown that opened the scoring 4:59 left in the first quarter. After the Lions went three-and-out, McCown hit Blake deep down the left sideline for a 37-yard gain and then, on the next play, Blake caught a 19-yard TD pass.

McCown hit Blake for a 29-yard touchdown with 28 seconds left in the second quarter. Jordan Hamilton muffed the ensuing kickoff, De’Kelvion Beamon recovered the fumble at the 13 and two plays later Jaydn Girard caught an 18-yard TD catch that made it 31-7 at halftime.

Reese Mooney was 21-of-44 passing for 299 yards and threw a 42-yard TD pass to Kaden Taylor for East Texas (3-8, 3-5). Major McBride and Tanner Harrison added had a rushing TD.

Up next

East Texas A&M hosts Incarnate Word next Saturday.

Lamar visits McNeese next Saturday.

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