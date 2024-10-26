Open in App
    Glendale Independent

    2024 West Valley Preps Week 9 football scoreboard

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KOX6h_0wMyJKku00

    Games played  Oct. 25 unless otherwise noted

    6A

    (#3/#4 Open) Liberty (7-1) 43 , Scottsdale Saguaro (1-7) 14

    Mountain Ridge (3-5) 24, Shadow Ridge (0-8) 21 (OT)

    #19 Centennial (3-5) 49, #23 Scottsdale Chaparral (3-5) 3

    #22 Boulder Creek (2-5) 35 , Valley Vista (1-7) 6

    #11 Phoenix Pinnacle (5-3) 62 , #21 O'Connor (2-6) 14

    5A

    #15 Desert Edge (5-3) 28, #21 Canyon View (3-5) 5

    #10 Cactus (6-2) 53, Sunrise Mountain (2-6) 0

    #14 Verrado (6-2) 49 , #22 Millennium (3-5) 20

    (6A) Phoenix Desert Vista (2-6) 47 , #27 Ironwood (4-4) 26

    #12 Kellis (7-1) 28 , #28 Phoenix Paradise Valley (4-4) 12

    Apollo (4-4) 38, Willow Canyon (3-5) 20

    4A

    #7 Northwest Christian (7-1) 31, #19 Phoenix St. Mary's Catholic (4-4) 14

    #13 Deer Valley (8-0) 50, Copper Canyon (2-6) 0

    #21 Peoria (4-4) 42, Glendale (2-6) 27

    3A

    #2 ALA-West Foothills (9-0) 47, Yuma Kofa (0-9) 0

    #14 Paradise Honors (5-4) 34, Yuma (1-8) 0

    #13 Dysart (7-2) 43, Odyssey Institute (2-7) 0

    2A

    #10 Camp Verde (6-3) 46, Highland Prep (4-5) 8

    #12 Miami (6-3) 50, #20 Glendale Prep (5-4) 27

