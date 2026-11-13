A DuPage County judge has again sentenced Joseph Arrieta, 49, to natural life in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a 1995 double murder in Glendale Heights.

In March 1996, a jury found Arrieta, then 17, guilty of killing Anthony Moore and Edward Riola. Investigators found that on March 15, 1995, Arrieta shot both men multiple times at close range while they were drinking beer and playing cards in a Glendale Heights apartment. When Moore was discovered still alive after the first shots, Arrieta returned and shot him again as he lay on the floor.

After years of legal challenges following the U.S. Supreme Court’s Miller v. Alabama (2012) decision on juvenile life sentences, Arrieta received multiple resentencing hearings. Each time, including the most recent hearing before Judge Brian Telander, the result has been the same: natural life in prison.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said this latest ruling means Arrieta has exhausted his efforts to reduce his sentence.