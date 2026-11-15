Glendale’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid part-time options if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet. Here are a few good picks to check out this week.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Glendale, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.25–$25.40 per hour

Stock shelves, keep displays looking sharp, and help shoppers find what they need. No retail experience is required, and you get access to store discounts, paid time off, and other Whole Benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Aveda Glendale Galleria Experience Center

Location: Glendale, CA (Glendale Galleria)

(Glendale Galleria) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$24.50 per hour

Lead the sales floor in a prestige beauty store, help open and close the shop, and support the manager with daily operations. Good fit if you have retail experience and want your first step into a supervisor role plus an employee product discount.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.