Glendale’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, steady hours, and free or discounted food, these are worth a look.

Employer: McDonald's

McDonald's Location: Glendale, CA

Glendale, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.00–$27.42 per hour + cash incentives

Why it’s interesting: Lead shifts, manage crew schedules, and keep the restaurant running smoothly. Comes with free meals, employee discounts, paid sick leave/PTO, tuition help, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision plus clear training and growth paths.

Employer: McDonald's

McDonald's Location: Glendale, CA

Glendale, CA Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$22.73 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Front-of-house role focused on greeting guests, solving issues, and keeping the dining room welcoming. Offers flexible scheduling, free meals, discounts, PTO, tuition assistance, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision for people who enjoy helping others.

Employer: Din Tai Fung

Location: 1164 Galleria Way, Glendale, CA 91210

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.50 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Help prep ingredients for a Michelin-recognized, globally known restaurant. Includes medical (with employer contribution), dental, vision, 401(k) with match, commuter benefits, meal discounts, and growth opportunities; experience is preferred but not required.

If something here looks good, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—these roles tend to fill fast in Glendale.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.