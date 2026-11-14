Glendale neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from baby gear to kitchen helpers. Take a look and see if something fits your home.

Item: Large cardboard box with packing air pillows

Condition: Not stated (box and packing materials)

Details: Measures 17" wide, 21.5" long, 17" high. Good for moving, storage, or shipping.

Location: Chevy Chase, Glendale, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Dwell Studio midcentury-style crib with mattress and toddler conversion kit

Condition: Fair condition – rails have scratches

Details: Includes crib, mattress, and toddler conversion kit. Poster notes: Must pick up this weekend. Product info link is included in the listing for more specs.

Location: Glenwood North, Glendale, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: White crib

Condition: Used – Fair. Works great, has some cosmetic wear and tear, but no structural issues per poster.

Details: Standard baby crib listed under baby furniture. Good option if you need a functional crib and don’t mind some marks.

Location: Glendale, CA

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: B. Smith 3-piece wood salad set

Condition: Unopened

Details: Includes 1 bowl and 2 servers made from natural acacia wood. Great for serving salads or as a simple table centerpiece.

Location: Verdugo Viejo South, Glendale, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Stainless steel cutting board / counter topper

Condition: Not stated

Details: Described as a stainless steel counter topper/prep surface. Handy for food prep or protecting your countertop.

Location: Mariposa West, Glendale, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Glendale tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.