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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Glendale Right Now
Glendale neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from baby gear to kitchen helpers. Take a look and see if something fits your home.
Large Cardboard Box & Air Pillows
Item: Large cardboard box with packing air pillows
Condition: Not stated (box and packing materials)
Details: Measures 17" wide, 21.5" long, 17" high. Good for moving, storage, or shipping.
Location: Chevy Chase, Glendale, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Dwell Studio Midcentury Crib w/ Mattress & Toddler Conversion Kit
Item: Dwell Studio midcentury-style crib with mattress and toddler conversion kit
Condition: Fair condition – rails have scratches
Details: Includes crib, mattress, and toddler conversion kit. Poster notes: Must pick up this weekend. Product info link is included in the listing for more specs.
Location: Glenwood North, Glendale, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free Crib - White
Item: White crib
Condition: Used – Fair. Works great, has some cosmetic wear and tear, but no structural issues per poster.
Details: Standard baby crib listed under baby furniture. Good option if you need a functional crib and don’t mind some marks.
Location: Glendale, CA
Source: facebook.com Marketplace
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
B. Smith 3-Piece Wood Salad Set
Item: B. Smith 3-piece wood salad set
Condition: Unopened
Details: Includes 1 bowl and 2 servers made from natural acacia wood. Great for serving salads or as a simple table centerpiece.
Location: Verdugo Viejo South, Glendale, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Stainless Steel Cutting Board
Item: Stainless steel cutting board / counter topper
Condition: Not stated
Details: Described as a stainless steel counter topper/prep surface. Handy for food prep or protecting your countertop.
Location: Mariposa West, Glendale, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Free items in Glendale tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.