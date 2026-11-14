Glendale’s retail scene is busy right now, with steady foot traffic and lots of customer-facing roles. If you like talking to people and staying on your feet, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Helzberg Diamonds

Helzberg Diamonds Location: Glendale, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.81–$20.00/hour

Experience: 1–3 years, high school diploma or equivalent

This role is all about meeting personal sales goals while giving warm, one-on-one service in a jewelry setting. You’ll work on commission, help with warranties, and support store displays and merchandising.

Employer: Steve Madden

Location: Glendale, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Experience: 2–3 years retail preferred

Step into a key holder/lead role where you guide the sales team, help train staff, and keep the store running smoothly when managers are out. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong employee shoe discounts.

Employer: VONS

Location: Glendale, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Competitive wages (exact rate not listed) Experience: Customer service preferred, not required; must be 16+ (or 18+ per local rules)

Great starter job if you want steady hours and weekly pay. You’ll run registers, bag groceries, grab carts, and keep the front of the store tidy, with chances to grow and access associate discounts and benefits if eligible.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Glendale, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$20.00/hour

Experience: Customer service and cashier skills preferred

You’ll be the friendly face at the counter—ringing up sales, handling cash, and keeping shelves stocked. Good fit if you want a flexible schedule and like a mix of customer interaction and simple store tasks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person. Polish your resume tonight and send a few quick applications while these roles are still up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.