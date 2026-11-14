Glendale’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for tax pros with public accounting chops. If you’re a CPA ready to lead, this one is worth a look.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a long-established public accounting firm)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a long-established public accounting firm) Location: Glendale, CA

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000

Type: Full-time

Step into a lead role managing tax engagements from strategy to delivery across corporate, individual, and partnership returns. You’ll supervise associates and seniors, train junior staff, and work directly with clients while enjoying unlimited PTO (eligible roles), a focus on work/life balance, and comprehensive health benefits. CPA or EA and 4+ years of public accounting are required.

If this fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.