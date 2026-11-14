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🏥 Glendale Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles From $20–$285K+
Glendale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned clinicians and people building their careers. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.
Pediatrician – Developmental & Behavioral Clinic
- Employer: Cortica
- Location: Glendale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $226,355 – $285,444/year
Work in a multi-disciplinary clinic serving kids with autism, ADHD, learning differences, epilepsy, and more. Ideal if you’re a board-certified pediatrician who wants deep, team-based care plus strong benefits and professional development.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Elevate Health Group
- Location: Glendale, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00 – $23.00/hour
Hands-on MA role doing vitals, injections, blood draws, and lab processing in a clinical setting. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and growth opportunities; requires 2+ years MA experience and a high school diploma or equivalent.
Patient Care Technician – Dialysis
- Employer: DaVita
- Location: Glendale, CA (Wilson Terrace clinic)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $25.00 – $32.00/hour
Support patients with end-stage renal disease in an outpatient dialysis clinic under RN supervision. Includes paid training, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) and clear career paths—great if you’re comfortable with needles and want to grow in healthcare.
If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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