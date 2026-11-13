Glendale neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up if you move quickly.

Item: Tall bookshelf, all shelves removable and can be rearranged

Condition: Used – fair; a little wobbly at the top, missing a peg for one shelf, and backing only on the bottom half

Location: Glendale, CA (exact address shared by poster on pickup)

Category: Furniture / Bookcases

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Good if you need extra storage and don’t mind a piece that’s not perfect. You may want to add a new peg and secure it to the wall for stability.

👉 See this item on Facebook

Item: 3 kittens looking for a forever home

Details: 2 females, 1 male

Location: Mariposa Northeast, Glendale, CA

Source: Nextdoor

These kittens are being rehomed for free. Be sure you’re ready for long-term pet care and check the post for any notes on age, shots, or indoor/outdoor habits.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Curb alert with free home decor/accessories placed outside

Location: Outside at 1636 Opechee Way, Glendale, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: Nextdoor

Items are out on the curb, so you can stop by and see what’s there. First come, first served—once it’s gone, it’s gone.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Glendale tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.