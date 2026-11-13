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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Glendale Right Now
Glendale neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week. Here are a few you can pick up if you move quickly.
Tall Bookshelf (FREE)
Item: Tall bookshelf, all shelves removable and can be rearranged
Condition: Used – fair; a little wobbly at the top, missing a peg for one shelf, and backing only on the bottom half
Location: Glendale, CA (exact address shared by poster on pickup)
Category: Furniture / Bookcases
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Good if you need extra storage and don’t mind a piece that’s not perfect. You may want to add a new peg and secure it to the wall for stability.
3 kittens
Item: 3 kittens looking for a forever home
Details: 2 females, 1 male
Location: Mariposa Northeast, Glendale, CA
Source: Nextdoor
These kittens are being rehomed for free. Be sure you’re ready for long-term pet care and check the post for any notes on age, shots, or indoor/outdoor habits.
Curb Alert – Home Decor/Accessories
Item: Curb alert with free home decor/accessories placed outside
Location: Outside at 1636 Opechee Way, Glendale, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: Nextdoor
Items are out on the curb, so you can stop by and see what’s there. First come, first served—once it’s gone, it’s gone.
Free items in Glendale tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.