Glendale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both clinical and support roles. Here are a few good picks hiring right now.

Employer: Lifepoint Health®

Lifepoint Health® Location: Glendale, CA

Glendale, CA Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week assignment , 40 hrs/week , day shift

, , , Pay: $2,581 per week

This is a 13-week travel PT role with steady daytime hours. Good fit if you want strong weekly pay while building experience in a new setting.

Employer: Dr. Ryan Candelora & Kim Dental Office

Location: Glendale, CA 91203 (in person)

Glendale, CA 91203 (in person) Type: Full-time , ~ 40 hrs/week

, ~ Pay: $27.00–$29.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, PTO, paid sick time, paid training, employee discount, free parking, uniform allowance

Hands-on chairside role in a busy dental office, using tools like Dentrix, digital X-rays, and 3D scanners. Great if you want stable hours, benefits, and room to grow your dental skills.

Employer: Met Pharmacy

Location: Glendale, CA 91205 (in person, some coverage at nearby locations)

Glendale, CA 91205 (in person, some coverage at nearby locations) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 9:30 AM–6:00 PM

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $22.00 per hour, ~40 hrs/week

Independent community pharmacy role with no late nights or weekends listed. Ideal if you have a CA tech license, speak Armenian and English, and like a mix of patient contact and detailed prescription work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.