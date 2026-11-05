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Glendale

Glendale Repair Café and Clothing Swap on Dec. 5

7 days ago
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The City of Glendale will host a Glendale Repair Cafe & Clothing Swap on Saturday, December 5 at Casa Verdugo Library. You may bring clothing items for the swap until 11:00 a.m., but you do not need to bring anything to take part, and volunteers can also sign up to help. More information: https://www.glendaleca.gov

This content is adapted from materials provided by Glendale Environmental Coalition

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