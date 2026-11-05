⚖️ Glendale Legal Jobs: Multiple Plaintiff-Side Roles $150K–$300K+

Glendale’s legal scene is busy right now, especially for plaintiff-side work. If you’re an experienced litigator, there are a couple of strong options worth a look.

Employer: Jobot (for a reputable national plaintiff-side firm )

Jobot (for a ) Location: Glendale, CA (Hybrid or Remote )

(Hybrid or ) Salary: $150,000 – $300,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Work on high-impact wage-and-hour, consumer, and employment class actions against regional, national, and Fortune 500 companies. Role includes trial work, class actions, contracts, and employee-related issues, with competitive base pay, strong benefits, bonus structures, and vehicle allowance.

Employer: JLG Lawyers

Location: Glendale, CA (In-person preferred, Hybrid eligible )

(In-person preferred, ) Salary: $190,000 – $280,000 base + bonuses

Type: Full-time

Join a growing plaintiff-only employment firm handling discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and wage-and-hour cases. You’ll prepare cases for trial, take/defend depos, argue motions, and lead mediations, with firm-paid bar dues, MCLE, malpractice, 401(k) match, solid benefits, PTO, and free parking.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the firm has similar openings or room to tailor the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.