🛒 Glendale, CA Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings This Season

Glendale’s retail scene is busy, and a lot of stores are staffing up. If you like helping customers and being on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: L A Federal Credit Union

L A Federal Credit Union Location: Glendale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.44–$35.26/hour (target start $24.44–$27.14/hour)

This is a higher-level credit union member service role where you open accounts, process auto and personal loans, and help with online banking issues. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of banking or teller experience and want steady hours plus room to grow.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Location: Glendale, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: $19.25–$25.40/hour

You’ll work the meat counter, stock, and keep the area clean while helping customers choose products. No retail experience required, but you should be okay with cold temps, lifting up to 50 lbs, and a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Employer: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (Hollister)

Location: Glendale Galleria, Glendale, CA

Type: Full-time

This role mixes sales, people leadership, and store operations—think opening/closing, scheduling, training staff, and styling the sales floor. Ideal if you want a management-track job in fashion retail and like coaching a team while driving sales.

Employer: PacSun

Location: Glendale, CA

Type: Seasonal, part-time (20–30 hrs/week)

You’ll run holiday online order fulfillment in-store (Ship From Store, BOPIS, Same Day Delivery), picking and packing orders and guiding other associates. Great for organized, tech-comfortable folks who can work Nov 22–Dec 24, including some nights, weekends, and possible overnights.

Employer: JCPenney

Location: Glendale Galleria, Glendale, CA

Type: Not listed (commission sales role)

Not listed (commission sales role) Pay: $17.00/hour + 1% commission on qualified jewelry sales and 10% commission on Service & Care plans

You’ll be the go-to person for fine jewelry, helping customers choose pieces and hitting sales goals. Good match if you have 2+ years retail experience, like building client relationships, and want to boost your pay with commission.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Glendale stores tend to fill roles quickly, especially around the holidays.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.