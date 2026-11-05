💰 Glendale Accounting Roles With Multiple $100K+ Openings

Glendale’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for tax pros. If you’ve got public accounting experience, there are a couple of strong leadership roles worth a look.

Employer: Vasquez + Company LLP

Vasquez + Company LLP Location: Glendale, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Join a top 1% AICPA-ranked public accounting firm with 50+ years in the game. This role leads tax engagements, reviews complex returns (individual, corporate, partnership, exempt orgs), and supervises staff, so it’s a good fit if you have 8+ years public accounting and a CPA.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a long-established firm)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a long-established firm) Location: Glendale, CA

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000

Type: Full-time

Step into a leadership role managing tax engagements from strategy to delivery. You’ll lead client work across compilations, reviews, audits, and tax returns, supervise associates and seniors, and train junior staff. Best if you have a CPA or EA, 4+ years public accounting, and want unlimited PTO and a strong mentoring setup.

If one of these feels close, don’t overthink it—polish your resume and apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.